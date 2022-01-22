KCC says it'll work with community group to build a skate park in Kenmare

Kerry County Council says it'll work with a community group to build a skate park in Kenmare.

It was responding to a motion from Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District, Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill, who is asking the local authority to carry out a feasibility study on the proposal.

He says there's a lack of outdoor facilities for those who don't play GAA, rugby, soccer or basketball.

Councillor Cahill adds he sees no reasons why towns like Killorglin, Cahersiveen and Kenmare should not at least investigate the feasibility of providing a skatepark.

The council says, although skate park costs range from €175,000-€300,000, it will assist any group to develop and install such a facility.

