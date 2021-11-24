KCC says it approves the majority of applications for rural one-off houses

Kerry County Council says it approves the majority of planning applications for rural one-off houses.

It was responding to comments from some county councillors during a discussion on a draft of the Kerry County Development Plan. Damien Ginty, a senior planner with the council, says 78% of planning applications for one-off dwellings in the county were granted in 2020.

He says this was as high as 84% in 2019, an increase of 4% on the previous year.

Advertisement

Mr Ginty also says 87% of these applications related to permission sought on land already owned by the applicant or by the applicant's family, with the rest relating to those who had purchased a site.