KCC rules out full-time arborist

Dec 1, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council has ruled out employing a full-time arborist.

In a motion at the Tralee Municipal District meeting, Cllr Terry O'Brien says councillors are getting many requests about tree management and it is costing the council a lot of money.

Cllr Deirdre Ferris seconded the motion saying there is a legacy issue of poor planting decisions which is resulting in paths and water pipes being damaged by unsuitable trees. Tralee MD Manager, Michael Scannell said it is very important to have an independent arborist who is not part of the council structure as the local authority is constantly challenged on tree management decisions.

