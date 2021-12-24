KCC has 34 outstanding housing estate bond claims totalling €3.5 million

Kerry County Council has 34 outstanding housing estate bond claims with financial institutions and insurance companies totalling €3.5 million.

The figures were provided to Independent councillor Brendan Cronin at the recent monthly meeting of Kerry County Council. The council has recouped almost €4,903,206 from 124 bonds. Kerry County Council says it's pro-actively continuing to pursue the outstanding claims.

Councillor Brendan Cronin asked Kerry County Council for the full details and the amounts of housing development bonds that the council currently has access to. These bonds were claimed for the non-completion of necessary infrastructure serving the development, primarily on roads, footpaths, public lighting and water services, according to the council.

It adds that in some estates, the level of bond provided is insufficient to complete all of the outstanding works and works have to be prioritised having regard to the level of funding available.Kerry County Council says the repairs to water services infrastructure accounts for approximately 50% of the total estimated cost of the works, and these have to be completed in advance of any repairs to roads and footpaths.

It notes there've been significant delays in securing agreement with Irish Water, particularly where the level of bond available is not sufficient to address the repairs identified; negotiations are ongoing. The council told councillor Cronin it's prioritised the repairs of any defects in public lighting, for the safety and security of local residents; there is a remaining balance of €3,926,331 on these bonds.

A programme of works, totalling €300,000 is currently being progressed, with contractors appointed and works scheduled to commence early in 2022. Councillor Brendan Cronin says bonds for developments, should reflect the size of the development, adding there's been too many cases, where jobs weren't done right.