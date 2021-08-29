Advertisement
KCC defends efforts to engage public on draft litter plan

Aug 29, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
KCC defends efforts to engage public on draft litter plan
Kerry County Council has defended its efforts to engage the public on the new draft litter management plan.

No submissions were made on the new plan despite adverts in local media, social media and across the Kerry Public Participation Network, which includes community groups across the county.

Independent Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae said given that littering is such a big issue it is sad that nobody put forward their views but he said many people may not have been aware of the draft plan.

Director of Services, Ger O'Brien said every avenue was used to inform the public and he wasn't sure what else the council could do.

The meeting also heard that a person was recently fined €750 in the district court in Kerry for dumping.

