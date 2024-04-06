Advertisement
KCC crews work on clearing damage caused by storm

Apr 6, 2024 13:30 By radiokerrynews
KCC crews work on clearing damage caused by storm
Storm Kathleen is continuing to pass over Kerry and an Orange Wind Warning will be in effect until 2pm, it will be followed by a status Yellow Warning which is valid all across Ireland until 8pm this evening.

A Status Yellow rain warning for Kerry, Cork, Limerick, Clare and Galway has also been extended until 12pm Monday.

Kerry County Council and Gardai are warning caution across the county.

There were reports of fallen trees in multiple areas including Kenmare, the outskirts of Tralee, Firies, Castlemaine, Farmers Bridge, Barraduff, Ballinskelligs, Ardfert, Killarney, Rathmore and Kilcummin.

KCC says its crews have been out since first light to clear roads of fallen trees and branches.

They say many reported problems have been dealt with, however reports of fallen trees continue to come in.

They are asking the public to avoid non-essential travel during the weather warning and to report any issues to us on 066 7183588.

Several areas including parts of West Kerry were without electricity this morning. Power has been restored to most areas but faults remain in the Causeway area in North Kerry and Gurranebane near Caherciveen.

All flights to and from Kerry Airport have operated as normal today

