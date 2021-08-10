Advertisement
Jysk to open in Tralee in October

Aug 10, 2021 08:08 By radiokerrynews
A Scandinavian retailer says a new outlet in Tralee will open in October.

Jysk has around 3,000 stores around the world and is planning to open six new Irish outlets before the end of the year, with up to ten more planned for 2022.

Roni Tuominen, the Irish and UK manager for the Danish company, which specialises in furniture and homewares, has told the Irish Times the Tralee outlet in Manor West Retail Park is due to open in October.

It had been planned to open the store, which will create 12 full-time jobs, at the start of the summer.

 

 

