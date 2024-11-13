The jury in the trial of a man accused of money laundering over €90,000 has heard closing arguments in Tralee Circuit Court this morning.

34-year-old Dominic Nokwe, originally from Cameroon but living in Tralee, faces 17 counts of money laundering, relating to 17 different payments over a ten-month period.

It’s the prosecution’s case that Mr Nokwe was reckless as to whether payments fraudulently coming into his accounts were the proceeds of criminal conduct.

The prosecution has argued the three bank accounts were being used by Mr Nokwe, as shown by every-day payments and lodgements.

Mr Nokwe gave evidence that he knew nothing about the origins of the money, and he had been helping his cousin in war-torn Cameroon who asked him for access to his bank accounts.

Judge Sinead Behan will send the trial jury out for deliberations this afternoon.