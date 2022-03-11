Advertisement
Junior Minister expresses opposition to blanket embargo on Russian interests

Mar 11, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Junior Minister expresses opposition to blanket embargo on Russian interests
Rusal Aughinish Alumina Plant as viewed across the estuary from Kildysart Pier. Photo: Blight55 via Wikimedia Commons
A junior minister has expressed his opposition to the UK government imposing serious financial sanctions on a Russian oligarch who's the owner of a refinery which employs 450 people in West Limerick.

Oleg Deripaska is the owner of Aughinish Alumina in Askeaton which is a major employer in West Limerick and North Kerry.

Aughinish Alumina has also been suspended by the Enviromnetal Protection Agency from trading on the EU Emissions Trading System.

Minister of State for Skills and Further Education Niall Collins is a Fianna Fáil TD for Limerick.

He says targeted sanctions that hit Vladimir Putin and his circle are more effective than a blanket embargo.

