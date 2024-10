The Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is in Kerry today.

Minister of State Martin Heydon visited Castleisland Mart this morning and also heard from farmers at an open meeting in Killarney this afternoon.

Speaking ahead of his visit, Junior Minister Heydon said he was looking forward to having a positive meeting with farmers.

The Junior Minister was welcomed to the county by Fine Gael general election candidate Billy O’Shea.