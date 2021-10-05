Advertisement
News

Judge says assault on teenager in Killarney was inhuman and cowardly

Oct 5, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Judge says assault on teenager in Killarney was inhuman and cowardly Judge says assault on teenager in Killarney was inhuman and cowardly
Share this article

Three people have been sentenced for an assault on a teenager in Killarney.

The victim, who was 19 -years-old when it happened, told Killarney District Court that the assault had left her feeling suicidal.

21-year-old Roger Delaney with an address at the temporary halting site, Carrowbrowne, Co Galway and 23-year-old Tom Sweeney of 42 Hazel Park, Newcastle, Galway, were both given a three-month prison sentence at Killarney District Court for punching and kicking a 19-year-old woman on St Patrick's Night in 2017.

Advertisement

23-year-old Sabrina Lynch of 5 Aster Court, Keyes Park, Limerick was given a two-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, for biting the victim during the assault.

The incident happened at a B&B on St Anne's Road in Killarney after a group of young people who'd met while socialising in the town, went back to the premises.

Speaking in court, the victim said the assault had left her feeling suicidal and she had spent time in an acute mental health unit as a result.

Advertisement

Judge Joanne Carroll described the assault as a gang attack on a defenceless woman and said it was a shocking, inhuman, and cowardly act.

The defendants are to appeal the sentences.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus