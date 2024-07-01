Jimmy Moloney elected Cathaoirleach in Listowel MD

The final Municipal District AGM in Kerry has taken place with another Cathaoirleach and Leas-Cathaoirleach elected.

Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney was elected Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District this afternoon.

His party colleague Michael Leane, a first-time councillor, has been elected Leas-Cathaoirleach.

It means that Fianna Fáil holds the chair of every Municipal District in Kerry except for Killarney, where Independent Maura Healy-Rae is the new Cathaoirleach.