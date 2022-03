Kerry actress Jessie Buckley has won an IFTA.

The Oscar-nominated actress scooped the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in The Lost Daughter.

The Irish film ‘An Cailín Ciúin’ came away with five awards on the night, including Best Film and Best Film Director.

Advertisement

The television series ‘KIN’ also had a successful night, scooping five awards, including Best Drama, and both Lead Actor and Actress for a drama series.