Jackie Healy Rae fails in his bid to have assault conviction overturned

Oct 5, 2022 18:10 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry county councillor has had two assault convictions against him, affirmed at Tralee Circuit Court.

 

Jackie Healy-Rae of Sandymount, Kilgarvan, was convicted of two separate assaults on Kieran James, outside a chip van, and on Main Street in Kenmare in the early hours of 28 December 2017.

He appealed these convictions in Tralee Circuit Court over the last two days, claiming his intention on the night was to protect his brother Kevin, who was also convicted of assault relating to the incident on Main Street.

 

Judge Francis Comerford has upheld both the Section 2 assault charge outside the chip van, and the Section 3 assault on Main Street Kenmare against Jackie Healy-Rae.

 

Judge Comerford gave him a five-month sentence, suspended for six months, for the assault on Main Street, and a concurrent, three-month sentence suspended for six months, for the assault by the chip van, meaning the shorter sentence will be served within the longer one.

