Iveragh Peninsula public swimming pools not on council’s list of priorities

Apr 27, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Iveragh Peninsula public swimming pools not on council's list of priorities
Public swimming pools on the Iveragh Peninsula are not on the council’s list of priorities.

At the recent monthly council meeting, Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill called for the council to investigate the feasibility of providing public swimming pools in the area.

Cllr Cahill said there is no such facility, public or private, which serves Killorglin, mid-Kerry, or Cahersiveen, and the South Kerry Greenway will bring additional summer visitors to the area.

In its response, Kerry County Council said it’s not in a position to consider such a development, and it’s not on the council’s list of priorities.

The council added a significant capital investment is required for the construction of public swimming pools, and there are also extensive operational and maintenance costs once it’s built.

 

