ISME launches new accelerator programme for entrepreneurs

Sep 13, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
ISME, the Irish SME Association, has launched a new accelerator programme for entrepreneurs.

The Business Accelerator Programme has been created to address the most relevant, and sought after skills for aspiring entrepreneurs and established SME owners.

ISME says it’s an opportunity for anyone who wants to get ahead in their chosen field but doesn’t know where, or how, they should start. The 10 stage programme is being run online from September 21st, with more details on the ISME website.

