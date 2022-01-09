Irish Water repaired 300 leaks under First Fix scheme in Kerry during 2021

Irish Water has replaced over 200km of water mains in Kerry since its establishment.

The utility company, which was formed in 2013, works closely with water services staff in Kerry County Council.

During 2021, Irish Water replaced water mains in a number of locations, including Oakpark Road in Tralee, Fenit, Listowel, Ceann Tra, Killarney and Portmagee.

Over the past 12 months, it also addressed 300 leaks in the First Fix scheme in Kerry.

To date, it's repaired over 750 leaks in the county under this scheme.