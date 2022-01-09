Advertisement
News

Irish Water repaired 300 leaks under First Fix scheme in Kerry during 2021

Jan 9, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Irish Water repaired 300 leaks under First Fix scheme in Kerry during 2021 Irish Water repaired 300 leaks under First Fix scheme in Kerry during 2021
Share this article

Irish Water has replaced over 200km of water mains in Kerry since its establishment.

The utility company, which was formed in 2013, works closely with water services staff in Kerry County Council.

During 2021, Irish Water replaced water mains in a number of locations, including Oakpark Road in Tralee, Fenit, Listowel, Ceann Tra, Killarney and Portmagee.

Advertisement

Over the past 12 months, it also addressed 300 leaks in the First Fix scheme in Kerry.

To date, it's repaired over 750 leaks in the county under this scheme.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus