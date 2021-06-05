Irish Water outlines plan to support biodiversity in Kerry

Irish Water has outlined its plan to support biodiversity in Kerry to celebrate World Environment Day today.

Irish Water is launching its Biodiversity Action Plan, which contains measures to protect and enhance flora and fauna in Ireland.

Among the biodiversity enhancement measures in Kerry is the planting of 5.27 hectares of native woodland at Lough Guitane Water Treatment Plant near Killarney National Park.

Advertisement

Irish Water says it's working with local authorities to support biodiversity across many other sites, including the Integrated Constructed Wetlands in Lixnaw, where swans and otters have been spotted.