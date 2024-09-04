Advertisement
Irish Rail launching new recruitment campaign and are looking for new electricians in Kerry

Sep 4, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Irish Rail launching new recruitment campaign and are looking for new electricians in Kerry
Photo from Irish Rail
Irish Rail has launched a recruitment campaign and are looking for new electricians in Kerry.

130 jobs will be available as the rail operator expands their fleet and network.

100 driver roles will be based at locations like Connolly Station, Cork and Westport.

30 electrician positions are available in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Waterford and Kerry.

The company are also asking women to consider these roles after a recent increase in the number of women enrolling in trainee classes.

 

