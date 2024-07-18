Kerry councillor calls on Irish Rail to invest in more facilities for wheelchair users

A Kerry County Councillor is calling on Irish Rail to invest in more facilities for wheelchair users.

Cllr Michael Cahill says at present, wheelchair-using passengers must book 24 hours in advance so assistance facilities can be provided.

He says this is unacceptable as it deters people from making last-minute travel arrangements by rail, to attend appointments.

Íarnród Éireann says it currently doesn't have available an automatic retractable ramp on its Intercity fleet which would assist wheelchair users boarding and disembarking a train.

It says it's advisable that wheelchair users give advance notice of travel as there's limited wheelchair space onboard.

Irish Rail says every Kerry train has an onboard customer service officer who will assist wheelchair users.