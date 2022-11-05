Irish Language Action Plan 2021 launched by Minister in Killarney

A report on the progress of the Irish language action plan has been launched in Killarney.

The third annual report was presented during the Oireachtas na Samhna festival in Killarney, by Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport, Jack Chambers.

The Irish language Action plan was launched in 2018 for transparency and accountability in support of the Irish language and Gaeltacht regions.

Despite the pandemic, significant progress is reported in the plan and as a result a further year has been added to address any delays that have arisen.

Minister Chambers says he is proud to see the goals set out in the plan being achieved year after year.