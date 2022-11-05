Advertisement
News

Irish Language Action Plan 2021 launched by Minister in Killarney

Nov 5, 2022 11:11 By radiokerrynews
Irish Language Action Plan 2021 launched by Minister in Killarney Irish Language Action Plan 2021 launched by Minister in Killarney
Share this article

A report on the progress of the Irish language action plan has been launched in Killarney.

The third annual report was presented during the Oireachtas na Samhna festival in Killarney, by Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport, Jack Chambers.

The Irish language Action plan was launched in 2018 for transparency and accountability in support of the Irish language and Gaeltacht regions.

Advertisement

Despite the pandemic, significant progress is reported in the plan and as a result a further year has been added to address any delays that have arisen.

Minister Chambers says he is proud to see the goals set out in the plan being achieved year after year.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus