Irish hotels still face an uncertain future

Mar 7, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Irish hotels still face an uncertain future
Kerry hoteliers, Tracy Coyne, The International Hotel, Breffni Ingerton, The Gleneagle Group, Niamh O'Shea, consultant, Pat Chawke, consultant, Mark O'Shea, The Rose Hotel, at the IHF conference in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney on Tuesday. Photo: Don MacMonagle repro free photo
The Irish tourism industry is still facing uncertainty in the future.

That’s according IHF President, Denyse Campbell, who spoke at the opening of the organisation’s annual conference in Killarney.

According to recent industry research, 60% of hoteliers report that forward bookings from Great Britain are still down on pre-Covid levels.

The rest of Europe is also challenging while the prospects for North America are brighter this year.

Despite this, Ms. Campbell says the industry is starting to see a cautious optimism, with hotels investing in their future.

 

Niall Gibbons, CEO, Tourism Ireland, receiving a presentation from Denyse Campbell, President, IHF anf Tim Fenn, CEO at the IHF conference in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney on Tuesday.
Photo: Don MacMonagle
repro free photo

 

Oliver Mangan, AIB, Niall Gibbons, Tourism Ireland, centre, Paul Kelly, CEO, Failte Ireland on left and Sarah Duignan, STR pictured adressing delegates at the IHF conference in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney on Tuesday.
Photo: Don MacMonagle
repro free photo

 

