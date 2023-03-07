Irish hotels still face an uncertain future

The Irish tourism industry is still facing uncertainty in the future.

That’s according IHF President, Denyse Campbell, who spoke at the opening of the organisation’s annual conference in Killarney.

According to recent industry research, 60% of hoteliers report that forward bookings from Great Britain are still down on pre-Covid levels.

The rest of Europe is also challenging while the prospects for North America are brighter this year.

Despite this, Ms. Campbell says the industry is starting to see a cautious optimism, with hotels investing in their future.

