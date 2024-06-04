Kerry Garda Stations report increase in crime

Garda stations in Kerry are among those that have experienced significant increases in rates of crime over the last 10 years.

The figures, which are reported in todays Irish Independent, are based on official crime figures published by the Central Statistics office.

The figures show an increase in crime rates in the majority of garda stations around the country last year.

The figures, published by the CSO, are sourced from the Garda Pulse system but exclude homicide, sexual offences and most traffic offences.

Tralee is named among the larger population centres where crime levels peaked last year when compared to figures over the last 10 years.

It is also referenced as having a comparatively high level of public order offences.

The figures for Listowel were a ten year high and Ardfert recorded a 20 year high.

While the stats show a 16 % decrease in crime levels recorded in Killarney, public order offences which include disorderly conduct and trespassing, were double the national average according to the report.

Ballybunion is included in a list of Garda stations where assaults and threats were the principal offence.