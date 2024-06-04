Advertisement
News

Kerry Garda Stations report increase in crime

Jun 4, 2024 13:22 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Garda Stations report increase in crime
Share this article

Garda stations in Kerry are among those that have experienced significant increases in rates of crime over the last 10 years.

The figures, which are reported in todays Irish Independent, are based on official crime figures published by the Central Statistics office.

The figures show an increase in crime rates in the majority of garda stations around the country last year.

Advertisement

The figures, published by the CSO, are sourced from the Garda Pulse system but exclude homicide, sexual offences and most traffic offences.

Tralee is named among the larger population centres where crime levels peaked last year when compared to figures over the last 10 years.

It is also referenced as having a comparatively high level of public order offences.

Advertisement

The figures for Listowel were a ten year high and Ardfert recorded a 20 year high.

While the stats show a 16 % decrease in crime levels recorded in Killarney, public order offences which include disorderly conduct and trespassing, were double the national average according to the report.

Ballybunion is included in a list of Garda stations where assaults and threats were the principal offence.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

HSE: Tralee Community Nursing Unit not losing 6 staff
Advertisement
Four major outdoor projects in Kerry get just under one million euro in funding
Iarnród Éireann apologises to those affected by train evacuation
Advertisement

Recommended

HSE: Tralee Community Nursing Unit not losing 6 staff
Kerry business owners encouraged to register for free course hosted by Law Society of Ireland
People in West Kerry asked to take part in survey to help identify sustainable travel options
Four major outdoor projects in Kerry get just under one million euro in funding
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus