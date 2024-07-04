Irish Dominican Friars claim OPW refused request to film on Sceilg Mhichíl

The Irish Dominican Friars have aired concerns around filming permissions on Skellig Michael.

In a statement the religious group claim they requested to record on the ancient monastic site off the South Kerry coast.

The order say permission was rejected by the Office of Public Works - which is responsible for Sceilg Mhichíl – to film part of their YouTube series.

The statement says the series focuses on religious and historical places in Ireland.

The UNESCO World Heritage site was previously used as a filming location in the Star Wars franchise of movies.

Radio Kerry has contacted the OPW for comment.