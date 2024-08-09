Advertisement
Ireland's longest running fair kicks off tomorrow in Killorglin

Aug 9, 2024 10:20 By radiokerrynews
Ireland's longest running fair kicks off tomorrow in Killorglin
By User:Itub - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1544594
Ireland's longest running fair is kicking off in Kerry tomorrow as Puck Fair returns to Killorglin.

The annual goat-catching festivities begin tomorrow marking a 400 year tradition where a goat will look over the town before being crowned King Puck.

Horse and cattle trading, musical performances and a parade are all set to take place however concerns have been raised in recent years of the animal welfare of the captured goat.

Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae says King Puck is always well looked after:

