Ireland South MEPs appointed to European Parliament committees

Jul 23, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South MEPs appointed to European Parliament committees
Photo: Pixabay
A number of Ireland South MEPs have been appointed to European Parliament committees.

Fine Gael MEP, Seán Kelly, who is the party leader in Europe, has been appointed to three committees.

The Kilcummin native will serve as a full member on the Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE) Committee.

He will also be a substitute on the Foreign Affairs; and Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI) committees.

Fianna Fáil MEP, Billy Kelleher has also been appointed as a substitute the ENVI committee, and the Women’s Rights and Gender Equality (FEMM) Committee.

He will also serve as a full member on the Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) and Taxation (FISC) committees and as a member of the European Parliament Delegation with the United States of America. (D-US).

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin MEP, Kathleen Funchion, has been appointed to the Regional Development Committee, the Employment Committee and the FEMM Committee.

