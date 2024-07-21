Advertisement
Ireland South MEP urges car manufacturers not to remove radios from new vehicles

Jul 21, 2024
Ireland South MEP urges car manufacturers not to remove radios from new vehicles
A newly elected Ireland South MEP has urged car manufacturers not to remove radios from new vehicles.

Cynthia Ní Mhurchú was reacting to moves by some manufacturers to replace car radios with direct online radio access instead.

The Fianna Fáil MEP says 41% of people listen to the radio whilst in the car, adding its removal would have impacts on consumers and broadcasters.

She believes manufacturers should give customers the choice and pointed to a recent US Senate move which retained AM frequencies in new vehicles (at no additional cost).

MEP Ní Mhurchú aired her support for the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland group, which is lobbying to ensure all new car models still have radios.

