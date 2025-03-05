An Ireland South MEP says we have to adjust to our new reality and spend on our defence.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher says there's been a change in the mood among MEPs in Europe this week.

This follows the decision by US President Donald Trump to pause US military aid to Ukraine, while saying Europe needs to step up.

Advertisement

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen yesterday announced measures to ramp up defence spending, outlining a five-point 'Rearm Europe' plan and writing to EU leaders on the matter.

Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher says there has been a change in focus in Europe on defence this week, and he says Ireland needs to spend more on our defence.