Ireland South MEP calls on government to ensure all survivors of Mother and Baby Homes are entitled to redress

An Ireland South MEP has accused the next government of continuing to compound the hurt and distress of survivors of Mother and Baby.

Kathleen Funchion expressed her alarm that a number of independents have entered into government despite condemning the Government's Mother and Baby Homes Institutions Payment Scheme during the last Dáil.

Under the scheme, many survivors have been excluded due the mandatory requirement of a minimum 6 months stay in the institutions.

The Sinn Féin MEP calls on the independents who have joined the next Government to ensure all survivors are entitled to redress.