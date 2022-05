An Ireland South MEP, who represents Kerry, is backing plans to cut the gender pay gap across the EU.

It comes as the European Parliament voted for strong measures to combat pay secrecy.

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune says wage transparency is considered one of the best tools to close the gender pay gap.

She says the European Parliament’s proposing companies with more than 50 employees should have to disclose information that makes it easier to compare salaries.