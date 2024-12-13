Ireland included in Applegreen's plan to invest €1bn in major expansion programme 

Applegreen has said it plans to invest €1 billion over the next five years which includes a major expansion in Ireland.

The chain has eight stores in Kerry including in Tralee, Killarney, Rathmore and Listowel.

They are due to open a new motorway services area off the M3 in Dunshaughlin in Meath next year with an EV charging hub, a fuel forecourt, and four separate food options.}

They will also be continuing the roll out of Braeburn coffee offer and their partnership with M&S Food.

They currently operate M&S at 19 of our locations in Ireland and intend to grow that number to over 60 sites.

Earlier this year, Applegreen opened a new €10 million service area at Clondrinagh in Limerick and upgraded its Midway Service Area in Portlaoise with a €3 million investment.

“We are currently in growth mode and are investing for the long-term strategic success of the business,” Applegreen co-founder and Group Chief Executive Joe Barrett said.