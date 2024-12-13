Advertisement
News

Ireland included in Applegreen's plan to invest €1bn in major expansion programme 

Dec 13, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Ireland included in Applegreen's plan to invest €1bn in major expansion programme 
Applegreen Joe Barrett and Bob Etchingham
Share this article

Applegreen has said it plans to invest €1 billion over the next five years which includes a major expansion in Ireland.

The chain has eight stores in Kerry including in Tralee, Killarney, Rathmore and Listowel.

They are due to open a new motorway services area off the M3 in Dunshaughlin in Meath next year with an EV charging hub, a fuel forecourt, and four separate food options.}

Advertisement

They will also be continuing the roll out of Braeburn coffee offer and their partnership with M&S Food.

They currently operate M&S at 19 of our locations in Ireland and intend to grow that number to over 60 sites.

Earlier this year, Applegreen opened a new €10 million service area at Clondrinagh in Limerick and upgraded its Midway Service Area in Portlaoise with a €3 million investment.

Advertisement

“We are currently in growth mode and are investing for the long-term strategic success of the business,” Applegreen co-founder and Group Chief Executive Joe Barrett said.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry election candidate released from jail after agreeing to abide by court order
Advertisement
Retiring manager of Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre says considerable criminal reform needed to support victims
Independent Kerry TD critical of RSA for increasing price of services
Advertisement

Recommended

Radio Kerry Radio Bingo winner collects winnings worth over €7,000
Kerry election candidate released from jail after agreeing to abide by court order
Retiring manager of Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre says considerable criminal reform needed to support victims
Search continues for humpback whale on Shannon Estuary
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus