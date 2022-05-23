Advertisement
Investigations ongoing into fatal stabbing in Tralee

May 23, 2022 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Investigations are ongoing into a fatal stabbing in Tralee.

A man in his 50s was found with stab wounds at the Abbey Court apartment complex shortly after 7 o’clock last evening; he was pronounced dead a short time later.

His body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved, pending the arrival of the state pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau.

Two men, aged in their 50s and 30s, continue to be held at Tralee and Killarney Garda stations, following their arrests in connection to the incident.

