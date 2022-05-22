Man dies after being found with serious injuries in Tralee

A garda investigation has been launched after a man died shortly after being found with serious injuries in Tralee.

Shortly after 7 o'clock tonight, gardaí and emergency services were summoned to an apartment in the Abbey Court apartment complex where a man in his 50s was discovered with serious injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Advertisement

A man in his 50s was arrested and is currently being detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda Station.

The local coroner has been notified and gardaí have requested the services of the state pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau.

The body of the dead man remains at the scene which is currently preserved. A technical examination of the scene and post-mortem examination will be conducted tomorrow morning.

Advertisement

An incident room has been established at Tralee Garda Station and an initial case conference has been held by investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to those who were in the vicinity of Abbey Court Apartments and Denny Lane / Street areas between 6.30 and 7 o'clock this evening to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station (066) 710 2300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.