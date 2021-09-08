Investigations continuing into suspected murder-suicide in North Kerry

Investigations are continuing into a suspected double murder-suicide in North Kerry.

Last night, the bodies of three people were discovered in Ballyreehan, Lixnaw. A garda cordon has been put in place around 2km from the scene.

There's a real sense of shock and sadness in North Kerry today following the discovery of three bodies at a house in Ballyreehan last night. The bodies of a woman in her sixties and a man in his twenties were found inside a house.

The body of a man in his sixties was discovered outside at the rear of the dwelling, along with a firearm. An Garda Síochána say they are not looking for any other person in relation to this incident at this time.

The two scenes are being currently preserved, one inside the house and one outside the house. It's understood the Garda Technical Bureau has now arrived at the scene.

Members of the local community here have said they are shocked following this tragic incident.