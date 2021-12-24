Advertisement
International nature blogging prize won by young Kerry woman

Dec 24, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Young people who love nature and the outdoors were invited to take part in a summer writing challenge this year. After a successful launch year in the Isle of Man in 2020, The Young Nature Blogger 2021 went international as Kerry Biosphere and Dublin Bay Biosphere joined the competition. This week the two judges for the international element, unanimously chose 'The Otter', by Lissi Nickelsen (Kerry) as winner of the inter-Biosphere Young Nature Blogger 2021. Lissi will receive a young naturalist writing set from Author, Dara McNulty, a framed Otter picture from Wildlife photographer Vincent Hyland, Wild Derrynane, (pictured left) and a family kayak trip in the Kerry Biosphere. Included also is Eleanor Turner, Eleanor Turner, Biosphere Officer, Kerry Biosphere Reserve (South Kerry Development Partnership). Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/***FREE PIC***)
An international nature blogging prize has been won by a young Kerry woman.

The Otter by Lissi Nickelsen is winner of the inter-Biosphere Young Nature Blogger 2021.

The competition was open to young people who love nature and the outdoors; they had to write up to 500 words about their favourite experience or place in nature.

Lissi will receive a young naturalist writing set, a framed Otter picture from Wildlife photographer Vincent Hyland of Wild Derrynane, and a family kayak trip in the Kerry Biosphere.

The winning entry can be read on the Kerry Biosphere website www.kerrybiosphere.ie/news

