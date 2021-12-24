International nature blogging prize won by young Kerry woman

An international nature blogging prize has been won by a young Kerry woman.

The Otter by Lissi Nickelsen is winner of the inter-Biosphere Young Nature Blogger 2021.

The competition was open to young people who love nature and the outdoors; they had to write up to 500 words about their favourite experience or place in nature.

Advertisement

Lissi will receive a young naturalist writing set, a framed Otter picture from Wildlife photographer Vincent Hyland of Wild Derrynane, and a family kayak trip in the Kerry Biosphere.

The winning entry can be read on the Kerry Biosphere website www.kerrybiosphere.ie/news