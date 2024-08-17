Advertisement
Inshore fishermen in Kerry face "death by a thousand cuts" as markets collapse

Aug 17, 2024 18:19 By radiokerrynews
Inshore fishermen in Kerry face "death by a thousand cuts" as markets collapse
Inshore fishermen in Kerry are facing "death by a thousand cuts" as the collapse of the crap, lobster and crayfish markets continues.

That's according to a member of the National Inshore Fishermen's Association (NIFA), who fishes out of Dingle, Eddie Moore.

Margins have been squeezed for some time because of factors like rising costs, the expense transporting fish to the continent, and a fall in demand in France, Portugal, Spain and China.

Some Irish fish trade buyers are not willing buy larger quantities of crab because of the risk of being left with unsold stock.

Mr Walsh says more people are fishing for lobster because the crab market has imploded, forcing down lobster prices:

 

In the past, fishermen could turn to pollack fishing if crab prices fell, however, pollack fishing was recently outlawed in Ireland.

At the start of this Month, the Minister for the Marine, Charlie McConalogue announced a new scheme specifically to support the inshore fishing fleet, however it is not known when this will begin.

Mr Moore says the markets, coupled with bad weather stalling the catch, are putting fishermen under severe financial pressure:

