Inland Fisheries has announced funding for a new project in Kerry.

Almost €1 million has been provided for 24 fish conservation projects across the country.

This is part of the Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund.

In Kerry, Tyshe river fishery habitat improvements was awarded €18,000.

