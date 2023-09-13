Advertisement
News

Initiative in Killarney lets older people experience being out on a bike

Sep 13, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Initiative in Killarney lets older people experience being out on a bike
HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and the Killarney Cycling Club join residents of St Columbanus Home and Killarney Community Hospital in welcoming the exciting new initiative, ‘Killarney Cycling Without Age’ . Staff Breda Delves , Sarah Maher and Ann Marie O'Donnell from St Columbanus take time out for a spin on the one of the new bikes . Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

An initiative is running in Killarney aimed at getting older people and those with mobility issues to experience being out on a bike again.

Killarney Cycling Without Age started in May and is run by the HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and Killarney Cycling Club for residents of St Columbanus Home and the Killarney Community Hospital.

Over the last four months, hospital and care home residents have been enjoying trips through Killarney town and around Killarney National Park on an electric-assisted trishaw, which is a three-wheeled machine, with a cyclist pedalling behind and passengers in the front.

Advertisement

The trishaw was purchased by Killarney Cycling Club with the help of HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and Kerry County Council, and donated to Killarney Community Hospitals.

The trishaw pilots are experienced volunteer cyclists largely from Killarney Cycling Club.

 

Advertisement

HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and the Killarney Cycling Club join residents of St Columbanus Home and Killarney Community Hospital in welcoming the exciting new initiative, ‘Killarney Cycling Without Age’ . Staff Breda Delves , Sarah Maher Elaine Sheehan and Ann Marie O'Donnell from St Columbanus take time out for a spin on the one of the new bikes .
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Advertisement
HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and the Killarney Cycling Club join residents of St Columbanus Home and Killarney Community Hospital in welcoming the exciting new initiative, ‘Killarney Cycling Without Age’ . Bike Driver Noel O'Connell from Killarney takes Mary Flynn and Brendan Moriarty from St Columbanus take time out for a spin on the one of the new bikes . Also pictured were Dan O'Connor , Sarah Maher , Tom Daly , Joan Healy , Breda Delves and Noel Ryan
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sinn Féin in government would scrap HSE’s panel system to solve staffing issues
Advertisement
Motor insurance company director says taxi numbers in Kerry haven't kept up with population increase
Tralee Taxi Association believes extended opening hours will address difficulties getting taxi after night out
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry TD calls on government to intervene on planning system issues
Motor insurance company director says taxi numbers in Kerry haven't kept up with population increase
Sinn Féin in government would scrap HSE’s panel system to solve staffing issues
Gareth Bale backs new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus