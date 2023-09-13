Initiative in Killarney lets older people experience being out on a bike

An initiative is running in Killarney aimed at getting older people and those with mobility issues to experience being out on a bike again.

Killarney Cycling Without Age started in May and is run by the HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and Killarney Cycling Club for residents of St Columbanus Home and the Killarney Community Hospital.

Over the last four months, hospital and care home residents have been enjoying trips through Killarney town and around Killarney National Park on an electric-assisted trishaw, which is a three-wheeled machine, with a cyclist pedalling behind and passengers in the front.

Advertisement

The trishaw was purchased by Killarney Cycling Club with the help of HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and Kerry County Council, and donated to Killarney Community Hospitals.

The trishaw pilots are experienced volunteer cyclists largely from Killarney Cycling Club.

Advertisement