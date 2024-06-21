Information sessions will take place next week to highlight a new free female entrepreneurship programme.

The Empower Cumasú programme is for female entrepreneurs in the Gaeltacht areas of Kerry, Mayo, Galway, Donegal, Cork, Meath and Waterford.

It's funded by Údarás na Gaeltachta and delivered by Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Innovation Hubs and the Rubicon Centre at Munster Technological University (MTU).

Information sessions will take place from 10am to 12pm on Monday in the Gteic hub in Dromid, while a separate session will run from 12.30pm to 2pm in the Gteic in Baile an Sceilg.

There’ll be another information session from 10am to 12pm on Tuesday in the Gteic hub in Corca Dhuibhne.

Women are encouraged to attend.

Places are limited, and the closing date for receipt of applications is Tuesday, 6th August 2024.