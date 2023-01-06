Almost 620 jobs in Kerry supported by Údarás na Gaeltachta in 2021

617 jobs in Kerry were supported by Údarás na Gaeltachta in 2021.

That’s a rise of six when compared to 2020, when 611 jobs were supported by Údarás.

The body is responsible for the economic, social and cultural development of the Gaeltacht.

Nationally during 2021, there were over 7,800 full-time jobs and 485 part-time jobs in Údarás na Gaeltachta supported companies; an increase on 2020.

The figures for last year are currently being compiled.

The figures were provided by Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers following a question by Fianna Fáil TD Jim O'Callaghan.