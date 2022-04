There’s been an 81% year-on-year increase in the number of jobs available in Kerry.

That’s according to the latest quarterly Jobs Index from hiring platform, IrishJobs.ie.

Kerry’s rate is well above the national figure of 44%.

Speaking on Radio Kerry’s In Business, General Manager of IrishJobs.ie, Orla Moran says Kerry’s rate isn’t surprising.

She says this is because of the high number of hospitality businesses in the county that were closed during Covid.