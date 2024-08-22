Independent Kerry TD calls on Garda Commissioner to resign immediately

An Independent TD for Kerry is calling for Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to do the “right thing” and resign immediately.

Deputy Michael Healy Rae argues Commissioner Harris has lost the full confidence of the rank and file and that his leadership is no longer effective.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae claims the challenges of the role have became too great for both Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

He says the policing situation in Ireland is getting much worse, and claims a lack of direction from top leadership is causing areas to become uncontrollable.

Although he acknowledges Commissioner Harris has made genuine efforts, Deputy Healy Rae says the commissioner should not "wind down the clock" on his extended contract, which is set to expire next April.

He claims that waiting ten months for a change in Garda leadership will make the job of a new Commissioner almost impossible.

Deputy Healy Rae's statement also highlights the increasing dangers faced by Gardaí, with officers regularly being challenged on the streets and fearing for their lives.

He says morale among rank-and-file Gardaí is at an all-time low and that many Garda families live in fear when their loved ones go to work.

