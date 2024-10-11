Advertisement
News

Independent Kerry TD calls for urgent financial support for Rathmore day care centre

Oct 11, 2024 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Independent Kerry TD calls for urgent financial support for Rathmore day care centre
Share this article

An independent Kerry TD has called for urgent financial support for the St. Joseph Day Care Centre in Rathmore.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae said the centre could be forced to cut its services because of projected deficits totalling €130,000.

He said the St. Joseph Day Care Centre in Rathmore projects a €62,000 deficit for the current year (2024) and €68,000 deficit for 2025.

Advertisement

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae said the centre is seeking reimbursement for pay increments to Section 39 workers, as agreed by the workplace committee, to ease some of the financial strain.

The centre is a voluntary-run, charitable status organisation, and he says its continued operation depends heavily on government support.

In the Dáil this week, Deputy Healy-Rae appealed to the government, Department of Health and HSE to provide the necessary funding to keep St. Joseph's at its current level:

Advertisement

In response, Minister of State at the Department of Health, Anne Rabbitte acknowledged the issue of Section 39 workers' pay, adding the necessary funding will be delivered to staff shortly.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Motorists advised of road closures along N71 on Saturday to facilitate Quest Adventure Race
Advertisement
Accidental death verdict returned into inquest of child who fell from quad in West Kerry
Three men arrested in relation to violent disorder and public order incident in Listowel
Advertisement

Recommended

Motorists advised of road closures along N71 on Saturday to facilitate Quest Adventure Race
Tánaiste Micheál Martin canvassing for Fianna Fáil in Glenbeigh, Killorglin and Killarney
Tánaiste attending symposium on subsea cable security in Kerry today
Council investigating illegal slurry spreading report in North Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus