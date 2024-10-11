An independent Kerry TD has called for urgent financial support for the St. Joseph Day Care Centre in Rathmore.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae said the centre could be forced to cut its services because of projected deficits totalling €130,000.

He said the St. Joseph Day Care Centre in Rathmore projects a €62,000 deficit for the current year (2024) and €68,000 deficit for 2025.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae said the centre is seeking reimbursement for pay increments to Section 39 workers, as agreed by the workplace committee, to ease some of the financial strain.

The centre is a voluntary-run, charitable status organisation, and he says its continued operation depends heavily on government support.

In the Dáil this week, Deputy Healy-Rae appealed to the government, Department of Health and HSE to provide the necessary funding to keep St. Joseph's at its current level:

In response, Minister of State at the Department of Health, Anne Rabbitte acknowledged the issue of Section 39 workers' pay, adding the necessary funding will be delivered to staff shortly.