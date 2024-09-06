Healy-Raes say they would go into government with right deal for Kerry

The Healy-Raes say they would go into government after the next election if the deal were good for Kerry.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says there is no way they would have formed a government with the Green Party, which he claims are responsible for anti-rural policies.

He claims the two independent TDs spend 82 days in Dublin in 2016 trying to reach a deal on the new government.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says any deal to form a government after the next general election would have to be lock fast: