Healy-Raes say they would go into government with right deal for Kerry

Sep 6, 2024 13:37 By radiokerrynews
Healy-Raes say they would go into government with right deal for Kerry
The Healy-Raes say they would go into government after the next election if the deal were good for Kerry.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says there is no way they would have formed a government with the Green Party, which he claims are responsible for anti-rural policies.

He claims the two independent TDs spend 82 days in Dublin in 2016 trying to reach a deal on the new government.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says any deal to form a government after the next general election would have to be lock fast:

 

