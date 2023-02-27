Advertisement
News

Independent engagement with Thalidomide survivors may begin soon

Feb 27, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Independent engagement with Thalidomide survivors may begin soon Independent engagement with Thalidomide survivors may begin soon
The Irish Thalidomide Association marking the 60th anniversary of the international withdrawal of the drug
Share this article

It’s expected that an independent engagement process with Thalidomide survivors may begin soon.

Thalidomide was a drug made by German manufacturer, Grunenthal; it was used in the 1950s and 60s to treat morning sickness.

It was later found to severely impact the foetus, resulting in babies being born without limbs or with foreshortened limbs, as well as other impairments and injuries.

Advertisement

Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar has confirmed this engagement process will be chaired by mediation expert, Kieran Mulvey, and aims to explore how the State could support survivors.

It hasn’t yet been confirmed, however, when these talks will begin.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus