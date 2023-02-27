Independent engagement with Thalidomide survivors may begin soon

It’s expected that an independent engagement process with Thalidomide survivors may begin soon.

Thalidomide was a drug made by German manufacturer, Grunenthal; it was used in the 1950s and 60s to treat morning sickness.

It was later found to severely impact the foetus, resulting in babies being born without limbs or with foreshortened limbs, as well as other impairments and injuries.

Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar has confirmed this engagement process will be chaired by mediation expert, Kieran Mulvey, and aims to explore how the State could support survivors.

It hasn’t yet been confirmed, however, when these talks will begin.