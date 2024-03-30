Independent councillor Brendan Cronin has confirmed he will be seeking re-election in this June’s local elections.

He was first elected to the Kerry County Council in 1999 and has successfully been re-elected in each council election since in the Killarney area.

Cllr Cronin was previously elected as Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, most recently in June of last year until January.

Brendan Cronin says if re-elected he will continue to ensure local communities remain at the core of his work.