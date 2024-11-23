Advertisement
Nov 23, 2024 17:18 By radiokerrynews
Independent candidate running in Kerry contesting in seven general election constituencies
An independent candidate contesting the general election in Kerry, is running in a total of seven constituencies.

Cork businessman, John O’Leary, who’s from Kerry Pike, is one of 17 candidates on the ballot vying for Kerry's five seats in the election.

He is also running in the Cork East, Cork North-West, Cork South-Central, Cork South West and Carlow-Kilkenny constituency.

Mr O’Leary is also contesting in the 4-seat Wicklow area, the home constituency of the Taoiseach.

In the 2020 General Election, he ran in 11 constituencies, including Kerry.

