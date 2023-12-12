Advertisement
Increase in RSV cases in University Hospital Kerry

Dec 12, 2023 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Increase in RSV cases in University Hospital Kerry
University Hospital Kerry says there’s been a noticeable increase in RSV cases in the hospital.

This is a severe respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms and it can be serious in babies, young children and elderly people.

UHK didn’t provide the exact number of patients it’s treating with RSV, but says from the beginning of November up to last weekend, there’s been a noticeable increase in cases.

The number of cases nationwide is also on the increase and parents have been urged to limit the number of people visiting their newborn at the moment.

People are also being urged to avoid kissing and cuddling babies in an effort to protect them from the virus.

