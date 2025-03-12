A brand-new, inclusive music, arts, and community event has been added to this year's St. Patrick’s festival in Killarney.

Ablefest Killarney will offer a range performances and activities tailored to people with additional needs, their families, and friends.

It will be headlined by Jake Carter, with a variety of other activities and live performances including sensory-friendly areas, puppet shows, a DJ & karaoke, line dancing and cardio dance, an animal roadshow, circus skills, drum workshops, balloon modelling, face painting and nail painting

Advertisement

It'll take place on Sunday, 16th March, between noon and 4pm at Beech Road Car Park.

Ticket information can be found at : stpatricksfestivalkillarney.ie/schedule-of-events/details/384223/ablefest-killarney-16th-march-2025