The Great Duck Dash returns to Killarney’s St. Patrick’s Festival once again this year.

The annual charity rubber duck race will take place on Saturday, 15th March.

It ‘quacks off’ at midday, opposite St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Sponsored rubber ducks will be released into the fast-flowing River Deenagh, racing towards the finish line while participants cheer them on.

Each duck can be adopted for €5, with all proceeds going directly to Down Syndrome Kerry.

The fastest and luckiest ducks will win prizes.

Organisers say those unable to attend in person can still take part, as their ducks will race regardless, and winners will be contacted after the event.

To adopt your duck, visit www.stpatricksfestivalkillarney.ie.

On the day, spectators can access the race start point by entering the National Park opposite St. Mary’s Cathedral and following the river to the right - just a five-minute walk away.

Parking is available at the Cathedral car park or along Port Road.