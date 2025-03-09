Advertisement
Great Duck Dash returns to Killarney’s St. Patrick’s Festival

Mar 9, 2025 10:47 By radiokerrynews
The ‘Great Duck Dash’, supporting Down Syndrome Kerry, will see sponsored rubber ducks race along the fast flowing River Deenagh opposite St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney on Saturday March 15th at 12 noon as part of the St. Patrick's Festival Killarney. Lucky Ducks can be adopted for just €5 by logging on to www.stpatricksfestivalkillarney.ie and there will be fantastic prizes for the fastest and luckiest ducks on the day. Pictured getting into the fun of the ‘quacking’ race at the launch this week are, Jason Clifford , Chairperson , St Patrick's Festival Killarney, Ciara Austin, Festival Manager, Ciara Brosnan and Derek O Leary from the Festival Committee, Claire Spillane, Katie Gleeson and Denis Cronin from Down Syndrome Kerry. Photo: Don MacMonagle Press release: Duck, Duck, WIN! A Quacking Good Time for a Great Cause Get ready for the most exciting race of the year! The highly anticipated Great Duck Dash rubber duck race is making a splash once again as part of the St. Patrick's Festival Killarney, and you don’t want to miss it. This fantastic event offers participants the chance to adopt a rubber duck, cheer it on as it floats to victory, and win amazing prizes – all while supporting Down Syndrome Kerry. How It Works: It’s simple – adopt a duck (or a whole flock!), and let the currents decide your fate. The fastest and luckiest ducks will take home fantastic prizes. And remember, the more ducks you adopt, the better your chances to win big! Every duck adoption costs €5 which directly benefits Down Syndrome Kerry, making a difference in the lives of many. Bring your family and friends for an afternoon of excitement, laughter, and community spirit. Don’t worry if you can’t make it in person, your duck will still race, and winners will be contacted after the event. Race Details: • Tickets: €5 per duck • Start Location: The bridge at the playground off Port Road. • Directions: Enter the National Park opposite St. Mary's
The Great Duck Dash returns to Killarney’s St. Patrick’s Festival once again this year.

The annual charity rubber duck race will take place on Saturday, 15th March.

It ‘quacks off’ at midday, opposite St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Sponsored rubber ducks will be released into the fast-flowing River Deenagh, racing towards the finish line while participants cheer them on.

Each duck can be adopted for €5, with all proceeds going directly to Down Syndrome Kerry.

The fastest and luckiest ducks will win prizes.

Organisers say those unable to attend in person can still take part, as their ducks will race regardless, and winners will be contacted after the event.

To adopt your duck, visit www.stpatricksfestivalkillarney.ie.

On the day, spectators can access the race start point by entering the National Park opposite St. Mary’s Cathedral and following the river to the right - just a five-minute walk away.

Parking is available at the Cathedral car park or along Port Road.

 

